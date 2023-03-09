Politico: UK and France to bury the hatchet to send signal to Russia

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet in Paris on March 10 for the first Anglo-French summit since 2018. They will "bury the hatchet" to send a signal to Russia about the unity of the West, Politico wrote.

Sunak and Macron will discuss issues of defence cooperation in the first place.

"There is a war going on in Europe, we are facing a common threat, and this is a test for our two countries that have nuclear capabilities and largest armies in Europe,” a French official told the publication.

Charles Grant, director of the Center for European Reforms think tank, said the start of the special operation in Ukraine made Sunak and Macron come to realise "they need to get along better." The relations between France and the UK worsened after Brexit.