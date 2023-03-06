Military journalist Andrei Rudenko published a video on his Telegram channel made in the seaport of the Polish city of Gdynia. The video shows a huge amount of military hardware that has been delivered from the United States.
The video shows hundreds of tanks, armoured vehicles, tankers, military trucks, infantry fighting vehicles, etc.
"All these pieces of military equipment have been delivered as part of Atlantic Resolve mission to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO," the reporter commented on the video.
