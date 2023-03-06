Scuffle sparks at Georgian Parliament during discussion of bills on foreign agents

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Georgian MPs fight when discussing bills on foreign agents

World

A scuffle broke out between members of the Georgian Parliament at a meeting of the Committee on Legal Issues to consider two bills on foreign agents.

Georgian MPs fight when discussing bills on foreign agents

According to Novosti Georgia, the scuffle broke out between Anri Okhanashvili, chairman of the committee from the ruling Georgian Dream party, and Levan Khabeishvili, chairman of the United National Movement. The fight started after Okhanashvili called several deputies from opposition parties should leave the auditorium.

In addition, the parliament did not allow journalists to attend the meeting. Georgian opposition members believe that the adoption of the law will complicate the country's entry into the European Union. A protest rally against foreign agent bills was taking place outside the parliament building during the discussion of the bills.

The Georgian Parliament started discussing the bill on March 2. The bills have already been approved by committees on defence and international relations.

The first bill is called "On Transparency of Foreign Influence." It concerns media and non-governmental organisations that receive foreign funding. The second bill is called "On Registration of Foreign Agents" and concerns both legal entities and individuals.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian Armed Forces strike target in Ukraine using new-generation munition - Video

The Russian Armed Forces used a new-generation high-precision munition to strike a target of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Avdiivka

Video: Russian forces use new-generation munition to strike target near Avdiivka
Russian forces very close to taking Bakhmut despite Zelensky's assurances
Ukraine to lose control of Bakhmut very soon
Russian troops destroy more than 220 Ukrainian fighters in one day
Ukrainian soldiers use Maxim machine guns made in 1908
Media Murder Mania vs. Clinton Killing Quietude Guy Somerset The Russian army is awaiting a new heavy Altius drone. Why hasn't it taken off yet? Andrey Mihayloff Why is it too early for Putin to press the red button? Alexander Shtorm
Kyiv determined to continue the defence of Bakhmut
Scuffle sparks at Georgian Parliament during discussion of bills on foreign agents
Scuffle sparks at Georgian Parliament during discussion of bills on foreign agents
Last materials
Kyiv decided to continue operation to defend Bakhmut
Georgian MPs fight when discussing bills on foreign agents
Russian forces annihilate over 220 Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk direction of hostilities
Ukrainian fighters use century-old Maxim machine guns
Video: Russian forces use new-generation munition to strike target near Avdiivka
Russian forces very close to taking Bakhmut despite Zelensky's assurances
Formula 1 looks to synthetic fuels as the future, Instead of going electric
Leeches can now be used to treat Parkinson's and epilepsy
New telescope image reveals ghostly remains of oldest supernova on record
PMC Wagner fighters encircle Bakhmut almost entirely
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X