Scuffle sparks at Georgian Parliament during discussion of bills on foreign agents

Georgian MPs fight when discussing bills on foreign agents

A scuffle broke out between members of the Georgian Parliament at a meeting of the Committee on Legal Issues to consider two bills on foreign agents.

According to Novosti Georgia, the scuffle broke out between Anri Okhanashvili, chairman of the committee from the ruling Georgian Dream party, and Levan Khabeishvili, chairman of the United National Movement. The fight started after Okhanashvili called several deputies from opposition parties should leave the auditorium.

In addition, the parliament did not allow journalists to attend the meeting. Georgian opposition members believe that the adoption of the law will complicate the country's entry into the European Union. A protest rally against foreign agent bills was taking place outside the parliament building during the discussion of the bills.

The Georgian Parliament started discussing the bill on March 2. The bills have already been approved by committees on defence and international relations.

The first bill is called "On Transparency of Foreign Influence." It concerns media and non-governmental organisations that receive foreign funding. The second bill is called "On Registration of Foreign Agents" and concerns both legal entities and individuals.