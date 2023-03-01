World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US sends doomsday aircraft to Europe

World

Washington has deployed the E-6B Mercury doomsday aircraft to Europe, the headquarters of the command of US forces in Europe said.

The crew met with US Ambassador to Iceland Carrin Patman and other diplomatic and military officials, the message says.

The aircraft was sent to Iceland to carry out operations of the European forces of the US Army.

The E-6B Mercury aircraft is an air command post intended for the US Navy as part of a nuclear response. The aircraft commands and controls the triad of nuclear weapon systems, such as bomber aircraft, ICBM fields and submarines armed with ballistic missiles.

