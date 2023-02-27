If Ukraine suffers failures, the West will force Zelensky to negotiate with Russia

The West wants to force Zelensky to peace talks with Moscow

Western countries intend to force Kyiv to peace talks with Moscow шт autumn should Ukraine suffer serious failures at the front, German publication Bild wrote with reference to sources.

"With the help of new weapons, they want to give Ukraine a chance to recapture more occupied territories by autumn. If counter-offensives fail, the pressure on Kyiv to negotiate with the Kremlin will intensify," the publication said adding that European politicians already discuss an ultimatum for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier, the US authorities called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to show openness to diplomatic dialogue on ending the conflict. In an op-ed for The New York Times, columnist Michael Crowley wrote that US officials, with "as long as it takes" principle in mind, say that their goal is to strengthen Kiev's position in possible peace negotiations.

It remains unknown where exactly such talks may begin.