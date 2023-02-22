Wang Yi alludes to new agreements between Russia and China

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, that he expected new agreements between China and Russia following the results of negotiations in Moscow, TASS reports.

"I am ready, together with you, my dear friend, to exchange views on issues of mutual interest, and I am already looking forward to reaching new agreements,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, Wang Yi assured Sergei Lavrov that he would make every effort to deepen relations with Russia, no matter what position he may take. Wang Yi arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, February 21. The Chinese official has already held a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Xi Jinping to come to Russia to meet Putin

On February 21, The Wall Street Journal said that Chinese President Xi Jinping would visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the publication, Beijing intends to play a "more active role" in ending the military conflict in Ukraine. Xi Jinping's visit to Russia will give impetus to the start of multilateral peace talks, and Xi Jinping himself will warn Putin against the use of nuclear weapons, The WSJ said.