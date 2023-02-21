World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

NATO regrets Russia's strategic nuclear regrets

World » Americas

NATO regrets Moscow's decision to suspend participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference that took place some time after Putin's Address to the Federal Assembly on February 21.

NATO regrets Russia's strategic nuclear regrets

Stoltenberg accused Russia of violating key arms control agreements.

"With today's decision on New START, the whole arms control architecture has been dismantled,” Stoltenberg stressed.

Stoltenberg stressed that he "strongly" recommends Russia should reconsider this decision.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that the United States was ready to discuss arms control issues with Russia at any time.

During his Address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of Moscow's participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START-3) that Russia had concluded with the United States.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Russia's decision an unfortunate move.

When returning to the discussion of the START-3, the arsenals of France and Great Britain should be taken into account as well — i. e. NATO's entire strike potential, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his speech on Feb. 21, Putin in particular said:

"The first START treaty between the USSR and the USA was concluded in 1991 under fundamentally different conditions. The USSR and the USA then reached a point in their relations when they did not consider each other adversaries.”

"It's all history now. Our relations have degraded, and this is the merit of the United States. It was them who came to build the world the American way, with only one master. The goal was to break the system of relations that developed after the Second World War, regardless of the interests of other countries.”

"In early February, NATO made a statement demanding that Russia should return to the implementation of strategic arms treaties, with the admission of inspections to our military facilities. <…> In the modern conditions of today's confrontation, this sounds like some kind of nonsense. They do not allow us to conduct inspections.”

"The United States and NATO openly say that their goal is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Something very dangerous brewing in Moldova as Ukraine readies 'dirty bomb'

The United States and Great Britain work on two large-scale provocations to draw Europe into hostilities against the Russian Federation. The first one of them is a terrorist attack with the use of a "dirty bomb" on the territory of Russia or Ukraine

Anglo-Saxons ready Ukraine's victory through two large-scale provocations
Podolyak: Biden's visit to Kyiv means Kremlin will be ruined
Biden's visit to Kyiv sends absolutely clear signals to Kremlin - Podolyak
Dmitry Medvedev comments on Biden's visit to Kyiv
Biden wears 'Ukrainian' tie and hugs confused Zelensky
Anglo-Saxons ready Ukraine's victory through two large-scale provocations Lyuba Lulko Historic Britain - Closed for Business…Courtesy of King Zelensky Guy Somerset Understand the roots of Russia-Ukraine conflict first Babu Ranganathan
Russian troops take control of strategic railway to Seversk, LPR
Historic Britain - Closed for Business
Special operation in Ukraine to get most attention during Putin's Feb.21 speech
Special operation in Ukraine to get most attention during Putin's Feb.21 speech
Last materials
Putin blames NATO for attacks on Russian air bases
Putin orders to put new strategic systems on combat duty
Russia suspends participation in START-III Treaty
Putin orders Defence Ministry and Rosatom to be prepared for nuclear tests
Putin quotes Stolypin and says that Russia has every right to be strong
Putin excludes 'guns before butter' policy
Putin warns of consequences should Ukraine get long-range weapons
Anglo-Saxons ready Ukraine's victory through two large-scale provocations
Medvedev: Biden swears allegiance to neo-Nazi regime
Podolyak: Biden's visit to Kyiv means Kremlin will be ruined
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X