Medvedev: Biden swears allegiance to neo-Nazi regime

US President Joe Biden went to Kyiv went to Kyiv after he received security guarantees, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Medvedev, during his visit, Biden publicly swore allegiance to the neo-Nazi regime.

"He promised a lot of weapons and swore allegiance to the neo-Nazi regime to the last. And of course, there were mutual spells about the victory that would come with new weapons for the courageous nation," Medvedev wrote.

Dmitry Medvedev also spoke about the future of Ukraine. According to him, The mass exodus of the population from Ukraine is the answer to the question about the future of this country.

"I've recently talked to immigrants from Ukrainian territories. They reminded me of simple statistics. In 2001, the population of Ukraine, according to the census, was about 48.5 million people (including those who worked abroad then). In 2014, Crimea and Donbas broke away. Then the special operation and active emigration began,” the deputy chairman of the Security Council wrote.

In conclusion, Medvedev called Ukraine a strange entity known as Okraina, which literally translates from Russian as 'outskirts.'

Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on the morning of Monday, February 20. The US president arrived in the Ukrainian capital from Poland by train, The New York Times said.