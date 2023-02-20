Biden's visit to Kyiv sends absolutely clear signals to Kremlin - Podolyak

Podolyak: Biden's visit to Kyiv means Kremlin will be ruined

Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, called the visit of US leader Joe Biden to Kyiv "an absolutely clear signal" to the Kremlin.

Podolyak is convinced that Russia "will definitely lose" in the conflict. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his entourage will be put on trial. Kyiv will receive all necessary military equipment from NATO countries, he added.

"Absolutely clear signals. A very specific plan for the destruction of the Kremlin,” Mikhail Podolyak wrote on social media.

On February 20, it became known that Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. He promised to continue supplying weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to provide Ukraine with $500 million in military aid.