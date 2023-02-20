Biden's visit to Kyiv sends absolutely clear signals to Kremlin - Podolyak

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Podolyak: Biden's visit to Kyiv means Kremlin will be ruined

World

Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, called the visit of US leader Joe Biden to Kyiv "an absolutely clear signal" to the Kremlin.

Podolyak: Biden's visit to Kyiv means Kremlin will be ruined

Podolyak is convinced that Russia "will definitely lose" in the conflict. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his entourage will be put on trial. Kyiv will receive all necessary military equipment from NATO countries, he added.

"Absolutely clear signals. A very specific plan for the destruction of the Kremlin,” Mikhail Podolyak wrote on social media.

On February 20, it became known that Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. He promised to continue supplying weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to provide Ukraine with $500 million in military aid.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Biden wears 'Ukrainian' tie and hugs confused Zelensky

US President Joe Biden appeared at the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wearing a striped blue and yellow tie. The photo of Biden wearing the striped tie appeared on his official page

Biden and Zelensky hug each other at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv
US President Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv
Biden pays unexpected visit to Kyiv
Historic Britain - Closed for Business
Russian troops take control of strategic railway to Seversk, LPR
Historic Britain - Closed for Business…Courtesy of King Zelensky Guy Somerset Germans will remove Scholz from politics for Nord Stream blasts Lyuba Lulko Understand the roots of Russia-Ukraine conflict first Babu Ranganathan
Special operation in Ukraine to get most attention during Putin's Feb.21 speech
Biden says Washington will announce new sanctions against Russian military machine
Biden's visit to Kyiv sends absolutely clear signals to Kremlin - Podolyak
Biden's visit to Kyiv sends absolutely clear signals to Kremlin - Podolyak
Last materials
Medvedev: Biden swears allegiance to neo-Nazi regime
Podolyak: Biden's visit to Kyiv means Kremlin will be ruined
Historic Britain - Closed for Business…Courtesy of King Zelensky
Russian forces take control of railway to Seversk in LPR
Biden and Zelensky hug each other at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv
Washington to announce new sanctions against Russian elite
US President Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv
Putin to devote his Address to the Federal Assembly to special military operation
Russia changes four out of five military district commanders in six months
If Kyiv strikes Crimea, all of Ukraine will be on fire
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X