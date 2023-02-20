Biden wears 'Ukrainian' tie and hugs confused Zelensky

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky hugged each other at the Wall of Remembrance for the Fallen Defenders in Kyiv. Photos of the two presidents appeared on strana.ua Telegram channel.

Biden and Zelensky came to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Wall of Remembrance near St. Michael's Cathedral, where Zelensky and Biden previously met.

During his visit to Kiev, the head of the White House announced a new $500 million military assistance package to Ukraine, which will include artillery ammunition, air defence systems, anti-tank systems and other weapons.

US President Joe Biden appeared at the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wearing a striped blue and yellow tie. The photo of Biden wearing the striped tie appeared on his official page.

On Monday, February 20, the American leader visited Kyiv wearing a white shirt, a dark trouser suit and a tie that was designed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Zelensky was pictured in a black longsleeve and khaki pants.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
