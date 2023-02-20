Biden says Washington will announce new sanctions against Russian military machine

Washington to announce new sanctions against Russian elite

Washington will announce new sanctions against the Russian elite this week, a message posted on the website of the White House says.

According to the American leader, the sanctions will be imposed against individuals and companies that are either associated with the special operation or provide any assistance to the "Russian military machine."

Biden's statement was published at the time of his unexpected visit to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In addition, speaking in Kiev, Biden announced a new $500 million military assistance package to Ukraine. The package will include artillery ammunition, air defence, anti-tank systems and other weapons.

Joe Biden pays an official visit to Ukraine a few days before the first anniversary of the special military operation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he discussed the supplies of long-range American weapons with Biden.