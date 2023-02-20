World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US President Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv

World

US President Job Biden had a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv.

US President Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv

Photos of Biden and Zelensky meeting in Kyiv appeared in strana.ua publication. No other details of the meeting were provided.

Interestingly, the White House previously denied a possibility for Biden to visit Ukraine. US officials only said that the American president would go to Poland to meet with the leaders of the countries of NATO eastern flank.

The fact that Biden, despite the statements of the White House, may still be on a visit to Kyiv, said Bild journalist Julian Repke. Information about the arrival of the American president in the capital of Ukraine was also confirmed by lawyer and blogger Mark Feigin.

Earlier, Ukrainian president said that his "peace plan" provided for guarantees from the United States, China and other major powers. He also hoped that "Beijing was taking a pragmatic position" with regard to the Ukrainian crisis. In turn, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the recognition of four new regions of Russia would be the main component of the peace plan for Ukraine.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
