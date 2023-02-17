If Kyiv strikes Crimea, all of Ukraine will be on fire

Igor Girenko, the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in the United States, responded to remarks from US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland about Washington's support for Kyiv's strikes on targets in Crimea.

According to Girenko, Nuland's statement came as a confirmation of Washington's direct involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, RIA Novosti reports.

"The remarks from a senior State Department official on February 16 about the support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in carrying out strikes on Crimea come as a clear confirmation of Russia's position about the direct involvement of the United States in the conflict," Igor Girenko said.

Pushing Ukraine to attacking Crimea is comparable to pushing for an "attack on Moscow or Vladivostok," the Russian official said. According to him, Washington's position demonstrates an undisguised manifestation of USA's bellicose attitude towards Russia.

Girenko set out a hope that the international community would pay attention to who appears to be the main instigator of the crisis in Ukraine.

On February 17, Victoria Nuland, at an online event at the Carnegie Center, said that Russia's military bases in Crimea were legitimate targets for Ukraine.

"Those are legitimate targets. Ukraine is hitting them and we are supporting that," she said about Russia's military facilities in Crimea," Victoria Nuland said.

According to her, there are massive military facilities in the Crimea, which Russia has turned into important logistical points.

Russia will use all types of weapons. No restrictions

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, stated in response to such threats that Russia, in the event of Kyiv's attacks on its territories, would be ready to use all types of weapons.

"We do not set any restrictions for ourselves. Depending on the nature of the threats, we are ready to use all types of weapons. In accordance with our doctrinal documents, including the Fundamentals of Nuclear Deterrence. I can assure you: the answer will be fast, tough and convincing," Dmitry Medvedev said.

Medvedev also threatened Ukraine with retaliation instead of negotiations should Kyiv dare to strike Crimea.

"All of Ukraine that remains under Kyiv's control will be on fire," he warned.

Maria Zakharova, an official spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, in a comment to Nuland's remarks about Crimea, advised Washington should rather look into the problem of UFOs and white balloons.