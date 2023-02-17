World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia to showcase S-400 Triumf and Antey-4000 anti-aircraft missile systems in Dubai

Russia will present S-400 Triumf and Antey-4000 long-range anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2023 in Abu Dhabi (UAE), Russian defence export company Rosoboronexport said.

"In Abu Dhabi, Almaz-Antey Concern will present S-400 Triumf and Antey-4000 long-range air defence systems, as well as medium-range air defense systems S-350E Vityaz, Viking and short-range air defence systems Thor of various modifications," the company said.

In addition, the High-Precision Systems Holding (part of the Rostec State Corporation) will showcase Pantsir-S1M anti-aircraft missile and gun system and Verba portable anti-aircraft missile system at the exhibition.

Earlier in February, a representative of Almaz-Antey Air Defence Concern announced that the export version of the Vityaz air defence system would be able to work with foreign air defence systems.

