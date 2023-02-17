World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
New US satellites may deprive Russia of control over strategic nuclear forces

The United States works to create combat space vehicles that could disable Russian satellites and therefore ensure the loss of control over Russian strategic nuclear forces, Major General Nikolai Nestechuk, the head of the Military Space Academy named after Mozhaisky said, RIA Novosti reports.

date 2023-02-17

According to him, the American side has already developed a few of such combat systems.

"They are capable of carrying out a covert manoeuvre to approach and incapacitate our spacecraft in any conditions of any situation, at any time,” Nestechuk said during a round table at the Federation Council.

According to him, combat systems that threaten Russian satellites can be deployed as part of such systems as OneWeb or Starlink, as well as X-37B reusable carrier ship.

"This means that we will lose control of our strategic nuclear forces in the first place, which cannot be allowed," Nestechuk admitted.

