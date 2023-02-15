World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow has secret plan not to let the West shackle Russia

Political scientist Alexei Mukhin believes that Russia may have a secret plan to prevent the West from shackling the country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia started revising her participation in international organisations where Russian interests were infringed upon.

"This has happened in the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. This organisation has implemented an illegitimate mechanism that came contrary to other structures. We have hundreds of such treaties and conventions there, and the work is in full swing,” Lavrov said at the State Duma.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, such decisions could be made across the entire spectrum of Russia's international obligations. In addition, Moscow was in the process of making a "large inventory" of agreements that have lost their relevance.

"Work is underway across the entire spectrum of our international obligations. In this regard, we consider the issue of Russia's contributions to those organisations where our interests are infringed upon. We delay the payment of contributions to them,” the minister said.

Sergei Lavrov did not specify which organisations, conventions and agreements he was talking about.

Political scientist Alexei Mukhin believes that the Russian administration keeps this information secret on purpose. In his opinion, the Russian authorities do not want to disclose their future political plans.

"On the one hand, they do not want to trigger a serious negative reaction. On the other hand, they do not want to expose the model of our conduct," Alexei Mukhin told PolitRussia.

According to him, many agreements that Moscow revises today produce a shackling effect on Russia, and Western countries take advantage of it.

Russia is getting rid of restrictions that her opponents are not burdened with.

"In the context of illegal sanctions and harassment of Russia at all levels, Moscow should get of certain obligations. This is a matter of national security,” Alexei Mukhin said.

Russia has pulled out from:

  • the UN Human Rights Council,
  • the Council of Europe (and, accordingly, from the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights).

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
