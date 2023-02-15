Chechen President Kadyrov believes Russia should not disclose losses in Ukraine

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov believes that the Russian authorities should not disclose the number of soldiers killed during the special military operation in Ukraine.

According to him, a number of Russian governors "manipulate" this topic by publishing detailed information about the losses.

"I don't understand it when governors are trumpeting the number of deaths in the special operation. I would like to know — for what? They write about it in detail," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In his opinion, most citizens voluntarily choose this heroic path. The Russian military command is doing its best to save the fighters' lives, the head of Chechnya said.

"The Chechens also lose their true sons, but instead of talking about it everywhere, we help families with everything they need, including payments of 1 million rubles for those who died and 500,000 for those who were wounded,” Kadyrov explained.

In January, the head of Chechnya considered inappropriate attempts to call the special operation in Ukraine a world war.