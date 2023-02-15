World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Chechen President Kadyrov believes Russia should not disclose losses in Ukraine

World

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov believes that the Russian authorities should not disclose the number of soldiers killed during the special military operation in Ukraine.

Chechen President Kadyrov believes Russia should not disclose losses in Ukraine

According to him, a number of Russian governors "manipulate" this topic by publishing detailed information about the losses.

"I don't understand it when governors are trumpeting the number of deaths in the special operation. I would like to know — for what? They write about it in detail," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In his opinion, most citizens voluntarily choose this heroic path. The Russian military command is doing its best to save the fighters' lives, the head of Chechnya said.

"The Chechens also lose their true sons, but instead of talking about it everywhere, we help families with everything they need, including payments of 1 million rubles for those who died and 500,000 for those who were wounded,” Kadyrov explained.

In January, the head of Chechnya considered inappropriate attempts to call the special operation in Ukraine a world war.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Norway says Russian warships go on missions with nuclear weapons on board

Warships of the Russian Northern Fleet started going to sea with tactical nuclear weapons on board for the first time in 30 years, the Norwegian Intelligence Service (NIS) said

Warships of Russian Northern Fleet go to sea with nuclear weapons on board
The West will lose faith in Zelensky if he loses Bakhmut
Zelensky may lose the support of the West should Ukraine suffer great losses in Bakhmut
Russian Defence Ministry reports heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian and Ukrainian footballers fight at Turkish hotel
Suffering Slings and Arrows for St. Valentine Guy Somerset Understand the roots of Russia-Ukraine conflict first Babu Ranganathan Putin and Biden to speak on the anniversary of the start of the special operation Lyuba Lulko
Ukraine intends to accuse Russia of radioactive contamination of 'occupied territories'
Ukrainian military open fire at Russian doctors heading to Vuhledar for the wounded
Russian forces ready to start capturing settlements in Kharkiv region
Russian forces ready to start capturing settlements in Kharkiv region
Last materials
Azov fighter disguised as refugee arrested in Russia
Russian forces to start taking control of Kharkiv region settlements
PMC Wagner fighter 'killed' with sledgehammer appears to be alive and well
Ukrainian soldiers shoot group of Russian doctors near Vuhledar
Suffering Slings and Arrows for St. Valentine
Ukraine works to hold Russia accountable for alleged radioactive provocation
The West will lose faith in Zelensky if he loses Bakhmut
Russian Defence Ministry reports Ukraine's losses in Donetsk direction
Mass brawl sparks between Russian and Ukrainian footballers at hotel in Turkey
Warships of Russian Northern Fleet go to sea with nuclear weapons on board
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy