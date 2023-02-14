World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Warships of Russian Northern Fleet go to sea with nuclear weapons on board

World

Warships of the Russian Northern Fleet started going to sea with tactical nuclear weapons on board for the first time in 30 years, the Norwegian Intelligence Service (NIS) said in its annual report.

Warships of Russian Northern Fleet go to sea with nuclear weapons on board

During the Soviet times, warships of the Northern Fleet would regularly go to sea carrying tactical nuclear weapons, the report said. However, no such cases have been reported since the Cold War. 

At the same time, after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the importance of nuclear weapons for Russia has increased significantly, the report said. 

Norwegian intelligence also said that submarines and surface ships of the Northern Fleet play the central role in the Russian nuclear potential. 

It was also reported that the Swedish Ministry of Defence took "a number of measures" to prepare for a possible nuclear attack from Russia. Mikael Klasson, Chief of Staff of the Swedish Armed Forces, said that Russia had an "unpleasant habit of doing what she says."

In December, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's nuclear weapons played the role of a serious deterrent factor. Moscow is aware of all responsibility in possessing nuclear weapons and is not going to brandish them, he said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
PMC Wagner fighter executed with sledgehammer. Another video appears

Another video of the alleged execution of a fighter of private military company Wagner appeared on the Internet. The video appears on Grey Zone Telegram channel, which is associated with PMC Wagner

Another video of PMC Wagner fighter killed with sledgehammer appears on the Internet
Russia reports Ukraine's losses in Kransy Lyman direction
Russian forces destroy repairs workshop, take control of more settlements in DPR
John Bolton uses one phrase to describe Putin
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russian troops should capture Odessa and Kharkiv
Understand the roots of Russia-Ukraine conflict first Babu Ranganathan Putin and Biden to speak on the anniversary of the start of the special operation Lyuba Lulko Ukraine Intervention: Tread Lightly the Sleeping Colossus Guy Somerset
Do Americans understand the causes that led to the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Putin and Biden to speak on February 21 before grand changes follow
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Great events to take place on February 23-24
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Great events to take place on February 23-24
Last materials
Understand the roots of Russia-Ukraine conflict first
U.S. President Informed that Doomsday Clock is now 90 seconds before Midnight
Putin and Biden to speak on the anniversary of the start of the special operation
John Bolton describes Putin in his interview
Great events expected on first anniversary of Russian special operation in Ukraine
USA recruits and trains jihadist militants to conduct terrorist attacks in Russia
Russia reports Ukraine's losses in Kransy Lyman direction
Another video of PMC Wagner fighter killed with sledgehammer appears on the Internet
Chechen President Kadyrov says Russia should take Odessa and Kharkiv
Ukraine Intervention: Tread Lightly the Sleeping Colossus
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy