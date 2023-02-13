John Bolton uses one phrase to describe Putin

John Bolton described Putin in his interview

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a tough professional who always expresses his thoughts very clearly, former US national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview with Public Broadcasting Service.

Bolton said that he thought of Putin as of a cold-blooded person, a confident professional.

In the interview, Bolton also said that he first met Putin in late 2001. Yet, the former adviser to the American president did not notice significant changes in Putin's behaviour either back then or during their last meeting in 2019.

Earlier it was reported that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died in 2022, also described Putin in his memoirs. According to Abe, Putin "looks cold, but contrary to expectations, he is sincere and not that cold." Abe also noted that the Russian leader likes black humour.