Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russian troops should capture Odessa and Kharkiv

Chechen President Kadyrov says Russia should take Odessa and Kharkiv

World

As part of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia should take Odessa and Kharkiv, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel.

According to Kadyrov, this will make it possible to secure Russia.

"We are fighting for peace,” the head of Chechnya said.

During the interview, Kadyrov also said that the Russian troops, if ordered, would reach Kyiv. According to him, all units are ready to participate in a new attack on the capital of Ukraine.

In March 2022, Kadyrov asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to order the fighters to capture Kharkiv, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

"I beg you to turn a blind eye to everything and let everything that is happening there be completed in a day or two,” Kadyrov then addressed Putin.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
