News

Moldova confirms violation of airspace by rocket

World

Moldova's Defence Ministry confirmed reports about a missile that violated the country's airspace.

"At 10:18, structures of the department detected a rocket that crossed the airspace of the Republic of Moldova over the settlement of Mokra in the Transnistrian region, and then over the settlement of Kosoutsy in the Soroca region with a direction towards Ukraine,” the report says.

Information about missiles flying over the territory of Moldova began to appear in the Ukrainian media on February 10.

In January, fragments of a rocket were found in the Briceni region of Moldova. In this regard, Chisinau requested air defence systems from allies.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs later reported that a Russian missile launched from the Black Sea entered Moldovan airspace bypassing Romanian territory.

“A Russian missile launched this morning from the Black Sea crossed the airspace of Ukraine and Moldova. The closest distance to Romanian territory was 35 kilometres,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
