Moscow does not believe Ukraine will not strike deep inside Russian territory

Russia refuses to believe Ukrainian officials who guaranteed that Kyiv would not use Western weapons for strikes deep into the Russian territory.

"Not that long ago, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Kyiv was ready to give Western countries guarantees that their weapons would not be used to strike deep into the Russian territory,” Aleksey Polishchuk, Director of the Second Department of the CIS of the Russian Foreign Ministry said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

According to Polishchuk, Moscow does not trust such statements, as "the Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly demonstrated their deceitfulness and inability to negotiate."

In early February, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine was ready to give guarantees that it would not use long-range missiles to shell Russian territories.

At the same time, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said in an interview with Reuters on February 8 that Kyiv should attack Russian facilities that harm Ukraine.

In January, the Pentagon approved a new $2.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine. The package includes GLSDB (Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb) homing missiles with a range of more than 150 km that will enable Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia.