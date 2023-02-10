World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Moscow does not believe Ukraine will not strike deep inside Russian territory

World

Russia refuses to believe Ukrainian officials who guaranteed that Kyiv would not use Western weapons for strikes deep into the Russian territory.

Moscow does not believe Ukraine will not strike deep inside Russian territory

"Not that long ago, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Kyiv was ready to give Western countries guarantees that their weapons would not be used to strike deep into the Russian territory,” Aleksey Polishchuk, Director of the Second Department of the CIS of the Russian Foreign Ministry said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

According to Polishchuk, Moscow does not trust such statements, as "the Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly demonstrated their deceitfulness and inability to negotiate."

In early February, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine was ready to give guarantees that it would not use long-range missiles to shell Russian territories.

At the same time, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said in an interview with Reuters on February 8 that Kyiv should attack Russian facilities that harm Ukraine.

In January, the Pentagon approved a new $2.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine. The package includes GLSDB (Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb) homing missiles with a range of more than 150 km that will enable Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
USA will not get away with Nord Stream bombings, Russian official says

The US authorities will face consequences due to information about Washington's involvement in the Nord Stream blasts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said

Russia says US will face consequences for Nord Stream bombings
Ukrainian serviceman shoots Russian prisoner of war - Video
Another video appears showing Ukrainian soldiers executing Russian POWs
Kyiv says questions related to supplies of fighter jets to Ukraine have been resolved
Ukraine Intervention: So Putin Walks into a Bar…
Ukraine Intervention: So Putin Walks into a Bar… Guy Somerset Whatever Vova wants, Vova doesn't get Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine-NATO vs. Russia: The end of a cold war and the beginning of a hot one John V.
Putin to foreign brands that left Russian market: All the best!
US fears Russia's Poseidon drones as weapons of Apocalypse
German analyst: Western sanctions against Russia fail completely
German analyst: Western sanctions against Russia fail completely
Last materials
Ukraine Intervention: So Putin Walks into a Bar…
Whatever Vova wants, Vova doesn't get
Supplies of Western fighter jets and long-ranger weapons to Ukraine resolved
Putin wishes all the best to all foreign brand that left Russian market
Newsweek: US should not engage in nuclear standoff with Russia
Anti-Russian sanctions of the West suffer grand failure
Russia says US will face consequences for Nord Stream bombings
Ukrainian serviceman shoots Russian prisoner of war - Video
Limp Bizkit's new video has Putin as frontman singer while Biden is shown as demented guitarist
If Britain sends fighter jets to Ukraine, the whole world will deal with consequences
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy