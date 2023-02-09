Supplies of Western fighter jets and long-ranger weapons to Ukraine resolved

The issue of the supplies of Western fighter jets and long-range weapons to Ukraine has been resolved, Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelensky's Office said on Telegram.

"The issue of long-range weapons and fighter jets for Ukraine has been resolved. Details will follow a little later,” Yermak wrote.

Earlier, Zelensky spoke at a special plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels. He thanked the leaders of the European Union (EU) for their attention to the crisis in Ukraine.