The issue of the supplies of Western fighter jets and long-range weapons to Ukraine has been resolved, Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelensky's Office said on Telegram.
"The issue of long-range weapons and fighter jets for Ukraine has been resolved. Details will follow a little later,” Yermak wrote.
Earlier, Zelensky spoke at a special plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels. He thanked the leaders of the European Union (EU) for their attention to the crisis in Ukraine.
"Europe will always remain free as long as we are together. Thank you all, I invite you all to Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
