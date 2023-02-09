World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Supplies of Western fighter jets and long-ranger weapons to Ukraine resolved

World

The issue of the supplies of Western fighter jets and long-range weapons to Ukraine has been resolved, Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelensky's Office said on Telegram.

Supplies of Western fighter jets and long-ranger weapons to Ukraine resolved

"The issue of long-range weapons and fighter jets for Ukraine has been resolved. Details will follow a little later,” Yermak wrote.

Earlier, Zelensky spoke at a special plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels. He thanked the leaders of the European Union (EU) for their attention to the crisis in Ukraine.

"Europe will always remain free as long as we are together. Thank you all, I invite you all to Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Seymour Hersh's Nord Stream blasts article stuns Russia

Russia suspected the USA's involvement in the Nord Stream blasts immediately after the incident. As for the Norwegians, their participation in the incident seems very surprising

Russia stunned at USA's Nord Stream blasts confessions
If Britain sends fighter jets to Ukraine, the whole world will deal with consequences
Russia warns UK of consequences should London supply fighter jets to Ukraine
Putin was right about one thing, former British colonel says
Ukraine building up forces to retake lost territories
Ukraine-NATO vs. Russia: The end of a cold war and the beginning of a hot one John V. What's with Americans and Balloons? Guy Somerset German tanks with crosses on them disturb Russian genetic memory like nothing else on earth Lyuba Lulko
'We are ready': Novaya Zemlya range ground ready to resume nuclear tests
Limp Bizkit's new video: Putin full of energy singing, Biden hardly plays guitar, falls and stumbles
Tank crushes parked car in Donetsk
Tank crushes parked car in Donetsk
Last materials
Supplies of Western fighter jets and long-ranger weapons to Ukraine resolved
Putin wishes all the best to all foreign brand that left Russian market
Newsweek: US should not engage in nuclear standoff with Russia
Anti-Russian sanctions of the West suffer grand failure
Russia says US will face consequences for Nord Stream bombings
Ukrainian serviceman shoots Russian prisoner of war - Video
Limp Bizkit's new video has Putin as frontman singer while Biden is shown as demented guitarist
If Britain sends fighter jets to Ukraine, the whole world will deal with consequences
Russia ready to resume nuclear tests on Novaya Zemlya
Russia stunned at USA's Nord Stream blasts confessions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy