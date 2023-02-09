Russia says US will face consequences for Nord Stream bombings

The US authorities will face consequences due to information about Washington's involvement in the Nord Stream blasts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, RIA Novosti reports.

"By and large, yesterday's publication confirmed the conclusions that we had made for ourselves,” Ryabkov said adding that Russia immediately suspected USA's and possibly other NATO countries' involvement in the act of sabotage on Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

The desire of the West to drag out the investigation and exclude the participation of Russian representatives in it was another confirmation to that, Ryabkov noted.

"I think that there will be consequences, they simply cannot but follow despite all the numerous denials that immediately followed from officials from Washington,” he concluded.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article in which he wrote that the Nord Stream bombings were organised by American divers with the support of Norway. Such information should indicate the need to speed up the investigation, but so far the West has been making attempts to curtail it, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RBC reports.

According to Peskov, Hersh's article speaks of the need for an international investigation.