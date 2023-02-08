If Britain sends fighter jets to Ukraine, the whole world will deal with consequences

If the British government decides to supply fighter jets to Ukraine, Europe and the whole world will have to deal with consequences of such a move, representatives of the Russian Embassy in London said, RIA Novosti reports.

"We would like to remind official London: the bloody harvest of another round of escalation and the resulting military-political consequences for the European continent and the whole world will be on its conscience,” the diplomatic mission said.

Earlier, a representative of Rishi Sunak's government said that the British authorities had not yet made a decision on the supplies of fighter jets to Kyiv. Prime Minister Sunak instructed the UK's Ministry of Defence to see what aircraft London could supply to Ukraine in the future.