Russia stunned at USA's Nord Stream blasts confessions

World

Russia suspected the USA's involvement in the Nord Stream blasts immediately after the incident, Pavel Zavalny, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy said.

Russia stunned at USA's Nord Stream blasts confessions

Seymour Hersh, an American investigative journalist, wrote in his article that the United States was involved in the explosions of the gas pipelines. According to him, US Army divers planted explosive devices working under the cover of Baltops 22 NATO exercises. Afterwards, the Norwegian military activated the devices having dropped a sonar buoy from an aircraft.

"It was said before the gas pipelines exploded that NATO was conducting military exercises in the region. NATO warships, including American ones, were present in the area, where the blasts subsequently occurred. We suspected the Americans and the British. As for the Norwegians, their participation in the incident seems very surprising. We thought of Norway as a peaceful country that had such gas pipelines too, and the beauty of the debt is its payment. Everything is possible, nothing can be ruled out,” the MP said.

In the article, Seymour Hersh refers to sources familiar with the details of the subversive operation. The journalist claims that US President Joe Biden agreed to sabotage after nine months of discussions.

Needless to say that both the White House and the CIA denied their involvement in the incident and called such accusations lies and fiction, Hersh said.

On the morning of September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG announced unprecedented damage to Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines that run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea to Germany. Later, German investigators admitted that the West could be behind the explosions.

