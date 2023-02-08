World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow accuses Washington of total hybrid war against Russia

World

The United States has unleashed a total hybrid war against Russia, which is fraught with a direct military confrontation between the two nuclear powers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that was published on its website.

The Foreign Ministry of Russia also accused Washington of pursuing an aggressive course against Moscow, which is reflected in the increasing volume of military assistance to Ukraine.

Russia strongly denies USA's accusations of non-compliance with START

In the same statement, the Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow denies Washington's accusations of Russua's non-compliance with the provisions of the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START) by Moscow.

"We do not intend to leave the hostile actions of the United States unanswered as they call into question the relevance of a number of most important provisions of the START Treaty,” the ministry said.

The treaty had been concluded in different political realities, when Russia and the United States aspired to strengthen their relations based on mutual trust, openness and cooperation. The policy of the American side comes contrary to these goals, the Foreign Ministry concluded.

"Before accusing the Russian Federation of "non-compliance” with the provisions of the START, the United States should have resolved long-term problems related to USA's illegitimate exclusion of a significant part of its strategic offensive arms from count. Washington then either declared them converted or renamed them in a way so that they could no longer fall under treaty definitions,” the ministry said.

