Moscow accuses Washington of total hybrid war against Russia

The United States has unleashed a total hybrid war against Russia, which is fraught with a direct military confrontation between the two nuclear powers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that was published on its website.

The Foreign Ministry of Russia also accused Washington of pursuing an aggressive course against Moscow, which is reflected in the increasing volume of military assistance to Ukraine.

Russia strongly denies USA's accusations of non-compliance with START

In the same statement, the Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow denies Washington's accusations of Russua's non-compliance with the provisions of the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START) by Moscow.

"We do not intend to leave the hostile actions of the United States unanswered as they call into question the relevance of a number of most important provisions of the START Treaty,” the ministry said.

The treaty had been concluded in different political realities, when Russia and the United States aspired to strengthen their relations based on mutual trust, openness and cooperation. The policy of the American side comes contrary to these goals, the Foreign Ministry concluded.