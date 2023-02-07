Germany approves sending 178 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

The Federal Security Council of Germany has approved the delivery of 178 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, Spiegel reports.

Germany will send much more military equipment from industrial stocks than previously announced. The German authorities will send part of the tanks in the summer, while most of the tanks will be delivered to Ukraine only in 2024.

Meanwhile, Military Watch publication said that Leopard 1 tanks were outdated due to their weak guns.