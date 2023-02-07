World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Germany approves sending 178 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

World

The Federal Security Council of Germany has approved the delivery of 178 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, Spiegel reports.

Germany approves sending 178 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Germany will send much more military equipment from industrial stocks than previously announced. The German authorities will send part of the tanks in the summer, while most of the tanks will be delivered to Ukraine only in 2024.

Meanwhile, Military Watch publication said that Leopard 1 tanks were outdated due to their weak guns.

"The Leopard 1's main gun, an old rifled design, not only has a very limited performance compared to modern smoothbore guns, but can only employ 105 mm rounds. This ordinance type was totally absent from Ukraine's pre-war stocks, and is very scarcely available in the West due to the conversion to 120 mm tank guns over 40 years ago," the publication said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Drone with large air bomb on board explodes over Kaluga in western Russia

An OFAB-100-120 air bomb was found at the crash site of a Ukrainian drone in the forest of the Kaluga region

Drone with large air bomb on board explodes over Kaluga in western Russia
Ukraine-NATO vs. Russia: The end of a cold war and the beginning of a hot one
Ukraine-NATO vs. Russia: The end of a cold war and the beginning of a hot one
Ukrainian military men execute group of Polish mercenaries in Vuhledar
Armed Forces of Ukraine drop chemical bombs from drones - DPR governor
Ukraine-NATO vs. Russia: The end of a cold war and the beginning of a hot one John V. What's with Americans and Balloons? Guy Somerset German tanks with crosses on them disturb Russian genetic memory like nothing else on earth Lyuba Lulko
What's with Americans and Balloons?
PMC Wagner fighters entrench themselves in northern and eastern parts of Bakhmut
Russian Olympic ice dancing champion develops gangrene of his leg
Russian Olympic ice dancing champion develops gangrene of his leg
Last materials
Germany approves sending 178 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
Chechen President Kadyrov says when special operation is going to end
Turkey quake moves tectonic plates for three meters
Apartment bloc partially collapses in central Russia as a result of gas explosion
Zelensky destroys democracy in Ukraine
Russia demands US Embassy should stop interfering in Russian affairs
Ukrainian military men execute group of Polish mercenaries in Vuhledar
Russian Defence Minister: We destroy all Western weapons in Ukraine
Ukraine-NATO vs. Russia: The end of a cold war and the beginning of a hot one
What's with Americans and Balloons?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy