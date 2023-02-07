Chechen President Kadyrov says when special operation is going to end

The special military operation in Ukraine will be completed before the end of the year, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said in an interview with the Minister for External Relations, Press and Information, Akhmed Dudayev.

According to Kadyrov, Russia's opponents have no choice but to return to doing business with Moscow.

“By the end of the year, the special operation will be over. European states will recognise the wrongfulness of their actions, the West will kneel, and, as usual, European states will have to cooperate with the Russian Federation in all areas," the head of Chechnya said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and other officials representing the Russian administration have repeatedly stated before that the special operation in Ukraine will end when Russia achieves its goals in it.