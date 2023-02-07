World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky destroys democracy in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used the conflict with Russia as an excuse to do away with his opponents and consolidate power while destroying Ukrainian democracy, columnist Ted Galen Carpenter wrote in an article for US-based publication 19fortyfive.

"American supporters of Washington's Ukraine policy often portray Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky as a noble champion of democracy who deserves even more U. S. military assistance than he has already received. The political and media love-fest accompanying Zelensky's address to a joint session of Congress in late December 2022 was a recent example of such hero worship," he wrote.

According to the observer, the repression of the Ukrainian government is becoming increasingly alarming.

"Since the Russian invasion, Zelensky has used the war as a justification for outlawing 11 opposition parties. He also invoked martial law to issue a presidential decree that combined all national television stations into one platform. On Dec. 29, 2022, Zelensky signed a new law that his party had pushed through parliament — a measure that further curbed an independent press," the article also said.

The columnist also mentioned other actions of the President of Ukraine that threatened democracy in the country. In particular, the author noted the decision of the Ukrainian government to ban the Russian Orthodox Church and impose stringent sanctions against its higher clergy. In addition, Carpenter drew attention to the fact that an increasing number of people in Ukraine may end up in prison without a proper trial.

In March, the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine suspended the activities of opposition political parties during martial law. The list of banned parties included Opposition Platform — For Life, Shariy Party, Nashi and other organisations.

