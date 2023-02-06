Death toll from Turkey deadly quake rises fast to 1,100 and counting

According to updated reports, more than 1,100 were killed in Turkey asa a result of the massive earthquake that struck in the morning of February 6, 2023, Yeni Şafak reports citing the head of the country's Emergency Management Department (AFAD), Yunus Sezer. Mote than 7,300 were hurt, and over 2,800 buildings collapsed.

The death toll from the deadly quake is expected to rise as rescuers continue searching through the rubble.

The earthquake also affected the northern part of Syria. In Syria, more than 400 people were killed and more than 1,000 were injured.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake with an epicentre at a depth of 7 km struck at 4:17 am on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey. The aftershocks affected ten provinces. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the earthquake the largest natural disaster in almost 100 years. The previous earthquake of such magnitude took place in 1939 in Erzincan, when over 30,000 people were killed and more than 100,000 were injured.

On the afternoon of February 6, another earthquake struck central Turkey. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, it was a strong 7.7 magnitude quake.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that all public services were put in a state of readiness. The Turkish government declared a fourth-level alert regime, which provides for the attraction of international assistance. Ankara has received offers for help from 45 countries, including Russia, the European Union and NATO members.

Russia announced its readiness to send 100 rescuers and two Il-76 aircraft to Turkey. President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Turkish and Syrian authorities. The Russian embassies in Turkey and Syria did not report whether there were Russians among the victims.