World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Another strong earthquake strikes central Turkey as over 900 reported killed

World

A new earthquake has been recorded in Turkey, RIA Novosti reports citing seismologists.

Another strong earthquake strikes central Turkey as over 900 reported killed

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in the central part of Turkey. Tremors could be felt in the country's capital city of Ankara.

Turkey earthquake: Over 900 killed

As a result of the earthquake in southern Turkey, 912 people were killed and another 5,385 were injured, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Hurriyet reports.

"According to the data received, 912 of our citizens were killed and 5,385 of our citizens were injured. About 2,470 survivors were found under the rubble. We do not know how the death toll is going to increase as rescue works are underway," Erdogan said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 occurred at 4:17 on February 6 in the Kahramanmarash region. According to Erdogan, the epicentre was located at a depth of 7 km. Aftershocks were reported in ten provinces of the country.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Turkey earthquake claims hundreds of lives as warning system does not operate

The epicentre of powerful tremors was located 26 kilometres from the city of Gaziantep, which is home to about 1.065 million people. The earthquake source was located at a depth of 10 kilometres

Turkey earthquake claims hundreds of lives as warning system does not operate
Ukraine Needs Space Lasers! Guy Somerset German tanks with crosses on them disturb Russian genetic memory like nothing else on earth Lyuba Lulko Western Culture Wars John V.
Last materials
Another strong earthquake strikes central Turkey as over 900 reported killed
Drone with large air bomb on board explodes over Kaluga in western Russia
Turkey earthquake claims hundreds of lives as warning system does not operate
Ukraine Needs Space Lasers!
Ukrainian soldier uses chainsaw and fire to release US howitzer from ice trap
Onet: Ukraine will lose in six months due to shell shortage
Russian troops defeat Ukrainian troops in Zaporizhzhia region
Number of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine continues growing
Russians buy more than 50 tons of gold in 2022
Russia will not talk to Ukraine. Russia will talk to the West
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy