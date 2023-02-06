Another strong earthquake strikes central Turkey as over 900 reported killed

A new earthquake has been recorded in Turkey, RIA Novosti reports citing seismologists.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in the central part of Turkey. Tremors could be felt in the country's capital city of Ankara.

Turkey earthquake: Over 900 killed

As a result of the earthquake in southern Turkey, 912 people were killed and another 5,385 were injured, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Hurriyet reports.

"According to the data received, 912 of our citizens were killed and 5,385 of our citizens were injured. About 2,470 survivors were found under the rubble. We do not know how the death toll is going to increase as rescue works are underway," Erdogan said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 occurred at 4:17 on February 6 in the Kahramanmarash region. According to Erdogan, the epicentre was located at a depth of 7 km. Aftershocks were reported in ten provinces of the country.