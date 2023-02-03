World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia will not talk to Ukraine. Russia will talk to the West

World

The longer the West delays the start of negotiations with Russia, the worse it will be for Ukraine, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Russian Ambassador to the UN said in an interview with Newsweek.

Russia will not talk to Ukraine. Russia will talk to the West

“There will be negotiations between Russia and the West. Ukraine has demonstrated the complete loss of sovereignty. The longer the West waits, the worse the outcome will be for Kyiv,” he said.

Ukraine: Russia refuses to talk

Earlier, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak, said in an interview with Spanish newspaper 20 minutos, that now was not the time for negotiations with Russia. 

"Russia does not want to negotiate," he also claimed. 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said earlier that the West did not want the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine, and Western leaders eventually took Kyiv off the path towards a diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

