USA's plan to give 20 percent of Ukraine for peace hoax

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that reports about USA's suggestion to offer 20 percent of Ukrainian territory to Russia in exchange for peace were a hoax.

"This whole message is a hoax,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

The White House also denied reports about Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged negotiations with the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns regarding possible territorial concessions in Ukraine.

It was earlier reported that Burns allegedly presented a plan to resolve the conflict to Kyiv and Moscow. In particular, he offered to transfer about 20 percent of the territory of Ukraine to the Russian side in exchange for peace, but Moscow refused, Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) publication said.

As noted in the article, both sides refused to accept the proposed settlement. NZZ also reported with reference to German foreign policy officials, Biden wanted to avoid a protracted war in Ukraine.

After Burns failed with the proposed plan, the American president decided to supply Abrams tanks to Kyiv, the article in the publication said.