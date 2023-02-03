World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

USA's plan to give 20 percent of Ukraine for peace hoax

World

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that reports about USA's suggestion to offer 20 percent of Ukrainian territory to Russia in exchange for peace were a hoax.

USA's plan to give 20 percent of Ukraine for peace hoax

"This whole message is a hoax,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

The White House also denied reports about Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged negotiations with the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns regarding possible territorial concessions in Ukraine.

It was earlier reported that Burns allegedly presented a plan to resolve the conflict to Kyiv and Moscow. In particular, he offered to transfer about 20 percent of the territory of Ukraine to the Russian side in exchange for peace, but Moscow refused, Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) publication said.

As noted in the article, both sides refused to accept the proposed settlement. NZZ also reported with reference to German foreign policy officials, Biden wanted to avoid a protracted war in Ukraine.

After Burns failed with the proposed plan, the American president decided to supply Abrams tanks to Kyiv, the article in the publication said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukrainian forces suffer heavy losses while trying to cut across Dnieper

Volodymyr Saldo, Acting Governor of the Kherson region, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suffering heavy losses while trying to cut across the Dnieper Rvier

Ukrainian forces suffer heavy losses while trying to cut across Dnieper
Victoria Nuland turns herself in about Nord Stream blasts
Victoria Nuland turns herself in about Nord Stream blasts
German tanks with crosses on them disturb Russian genetic memory like nothing else on earth
Consequences of NATO's possible supplies of fighter jets to Ukraine get clear
Who are the Ukrainians in your Neighborhood? Guy Somerset German tanks with crosses on them disturb Russian genetic memory like nothing else on earth Lyuba Lulko Western Culture Wars John V.
Russia will use all of its military potential to counter Western arms supplies to Kyiv
Who are the Ukrainians in your Neighborhood?
Biden changing strategy on Ukraine to reach diplomatic solution with Russia
Biden changing strategy on Ukraine to reach diplomatic solution with Russia
Last materials
Russia will not talk to Ukraine. Russia will talk to the West
USA's plan to give 20 percent of Ukraine for peace hoax
Medvedev: Ukraine as a state to be devastated, go bankrupt and be turned into colony
Who are the Ukrainians in your Neighborhood?
Russia will use all of its military potential to counter Western arms supplies to Kyiv
German tanks with crosses on them disturb Russian genetic memory like nothing else on earth
Biden changing strategy on Ukraine to reach diplomatic solution with Russia
Consequences of NATO's possible supplies of fighter jets to Ukraine get clear
Ukrainian forces suffer heavy losses while trying to cut across Dnieper
USA's next step is to suppress European economies
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy