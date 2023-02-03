World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Medvedev: Ukraine as a state to be devastated, go bankrupt and be turned into colony

The prospect of complete bankruptcy of Ukrainian statehood is becoming increasingly obvious, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev wrote in Telegram.

According to Medvedev, Ukraine's GDP may fall by another 5-10 percent in 2023 due to the continuation of the special military operation.

"The Kyiv regime, with the support of its Western curators, is fighting Russia 'until victory', while the economy of this unfortunate territory is rapidly turning into stinking dust," Medvedev wrote adding that Ukraine-friendly countries acknowledge that too.

Dmitry Medvedev also wrote that "all the embezzlers who share the Western money are not going to swell from hunger."

In 2022 alone, the Ukrainian budget will have to spend $55 billion on urgent needs, with a deficit of $38 billion, he added.

"The longer the leaders of Ukrainian Nazis beg and steal aid from their donors, the closer the final collapse of the economy approaches,” Medvedev said.

Speaking about the future of Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev said that it would become a colony, the economy of which would be gradually destroyed. In his opinion, Kyiv will have to pay for all the weapons that the West supplies, and Western countries will destroy the country's economic potential.

On February 2, it was reported that the European Union decided to allocate another 500 million euros in assistance, as well as another 45 million euros for military training. This will be the seventh package of military support for Kyiv from the European Union.

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
