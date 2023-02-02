Russia will use all of its military potential to counter Western arms supplies to Kyiv

Russia will use its military potential more fully in response to Western arms supplies to Kyiv, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Peskov thus commented on Putin's remarks about Russia's response to various threats, when he said that it would not be limited to armoured vehicles.

"As new weapons supplied by the collective West arrive, Russia will use its existing potential at a greater scale in order to respond during the special military operation,” Kremlin spokesman Peskov told reporters.

Putin also spoke about German Leopard tanks. Speaking in Volgograd in honour of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Battle of Stalingrad, Putin said:

"Unbelievable, but true: German Leopard tanks with crosses on them are threatening us again. Yet again, they are going to fight against us on the land of Ukraine through the hands of Hitler's descendants — through the hands of Bandera supporters," Putin said.

On January 25, German government representative Steffen Hebestreit announced that Germany would send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Berlin will also approve their re-export from NATO partner countries. It is planned to deliver 14 tanks to Kyiv during the first stage. In addition, the aid package will include military training, ammunition, maintenance and logistics assistance.