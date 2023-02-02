World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Biden changing strategy on Ukraine to reach diplomatic solution with Russia

The conflict in Ukraine is entering a new phase. Washington's strategy is undergoing important changes, columnist Hal Brands wrote in an article for Bloomberg.

According to Brands, the administration of US President Joe Biden is now increasing the supplies of Western weapons to Kyiv in a hope for an early and final diplomatic settlement of the conflict with Moscow.

Washington is updating its strategy in three directions, the article said.

  • Firstly, the US administration is defining America's goals of the conflict more clearly.
  • Secondly, the US and its allies have been sending more advanced weapons to Ukraine: armoured personnel carriers, Patriot missiles and tanks. (…) Washington also considers the supplies of longer-range ammunition,” the article said.
  • Thirdly, the Biden administration gives Kyiv permission to strike Russian targets in Crimea.

"President Joe Biden's administration is ramping up support for Ukraine now in hopes of producing an eventual diplomatic resolution — an "escalate to de-escalate” strategy that may prove very difficult to execute," the columnist wrote.

"Biden's updated strategy is an intelligent effort to grapple with a shifting battlefield and to figure out how military progress can facilitate a settlement that sticks. That doesn't necessarily mean it will work," the author concluded.

