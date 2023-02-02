The conflict in Ukraine is entering a new phase. Washington's strategy is undergoing important changes, columnist Hal Brands wrote in an article for Bloomberg.
According to Brands, the administration of US President Joe Biden is now increasing the supplies of Western weapons to Kyiv in a hope for an early and final diplomatic settlement of the conflict with Moscow.
Washington is updating its strategy in three directions, the article said.
"President Joe Biden's administration is ramping up support for Ukraine now in hopes of producing an eventual diplomatic resolution — an "escalate to de-escalate” strategy that may prove very difficult to execute," the columnist wrote.
"Biden's updated strategy is an intelligent effort to grapple with a shifting battlefield and to figure out how military progress can facilitate a settlement that sticks. That doesn't necessarily mean it will work," the author concluded.
Nearly every day there is some retired American military General on the news doing an interview about the Ukrainians “taking back” Crimea or “pushing out” the Russians or claiming 1991 borders “must be respected” for the dispute to end