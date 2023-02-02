Biden changing strategy on Ukraine to reach diplomatic solution with Russia

The conflict in Ukraine is entering a new phase. Washington's strategy is undergoing important changes, columnist Hal Brands wrote in an article for Bloomberg.

According to Brands, the administration of US President Joe Biden is now increasing the supplies of Western weapons to Kyiv in a hope for an early and final diplomatic settlement of the conflict with Moscow.

Washington is updating its strategy in three directions, the article said.

Firstly, the US administration is defining America's goals of the conflict more clearly.

Secondly, the US and its allies have been sending more advanced weapons to Ukraine: armoured personnel carriers, Patriot missiles and tanks. (…) Washington also considers the supplies of longer-range ammunition,” the article said.

Thirdly, the Biden administration gives Kyiv permission to strike Russian targets in Crimea.