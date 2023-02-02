World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Victoria Nuland turns herself in about Nord Stream blasts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is convinced that US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland turned herself in when she expressed satisfaction with the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

"This is not only about the direct participation of the United States in the Nord Stream explosions. We could see Mrs. Nuland turning herself in," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Nuland made her comment for The Independent. "The [US] administration is very gratified to know that Nord Stream 2 would not be operating," Nuland said.

On the morning of September 27 last year, Nord Stream AG announced unprecedented damage to two of the company's gas pipelines, Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. They go along the bottom of the Baltic Sea to Germany.

