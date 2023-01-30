Croatian president: The West takes immoral position on Ukraine

Ukraine may lose its male population due to enormous losses during the hostilities, whereas European countries are reluctant to do anything to resolve the conflict, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said in an interview with Vijesti.

He called the position of the Western countries on Ukraine immoral the EU and the US could help end the conflict. According to Milanovic, pacifists and peace activists in the West want to "get drunk on someone else's blood."

"The solution is not a change of power in Russia. The German tanks in Kharkiv will bring the Russians together even more, and Russia will strengthen ties with China, as this is happening already. This is politically unreasonable. It harms the West,” the politician said.

The current development of the armed conflict is leading to the scorched earth tactics, Croatian Presiden Milanovic believes.

Croatia regularly provides various assistance to Ukraine, although the president himself has repeatedly spoken out against any participation of the Croatian military in the hostilities.