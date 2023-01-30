World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
'America is a terrorist country!' protesters chant to new US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy

World

A crowd of protesters chanting anti-American slogans "welcomed" New US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy as she arrived at the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, RIA Novosti reports.

One the video of her arrival, one can hear protesters chanting such slogans as:

  • "America is a terrorist country!”
  • "War is USA's business!”
  • "What did you come for?”

Protected by the Russian police, the ambassador stepped out of the vehicle with American diplomatic plates and proceeded to receive credentials from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia was expecting the new ambassador to learn from Michael McFaul's mistakes, who had held this position from 2012 to 2014.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
