Drone attack on Iranian military facility may lead to unpredictable consequences

Russia condemns the drone attack on a military facility in Iran, Maria Zakharova, an official representative for the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On January 29 at night, several drones attacked a military warehouse in the Iranian city of Isfahan, the administrative centre of the province of the same name. One drone was shot down by an air defense system, two others fell into defensive traps. No one was hurt as a result of the incident.

"We strongly condemn any provocative actions that could potentially lead to an uncontrolled escalation of tensions in the region that is already far from being calm,” the diplomat said.

Such actions could lead to unpredictable consequences for stability and peace in the Middle East.

"This should be understood by both the organizers of the daring sortie, their masterminds, and those who gloat about this hoping in vain to weaken Iran,” she added.

On January 29, it was reported that the Iranian authorities launched an investigation into the incident. At the same time, The Wall Street Journal wrote citing sources in the US government, wrote that Israel was involved in the drone attack.