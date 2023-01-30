World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sharply commented on the remarks from the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany, Saskia Eksen, who acknowledged a possibility for Germany to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine, Die Welt reports.

"In such important things as weapons, one should talk about facts, about rational weighing. That says it all," Scholz told reporters.

Earlier, SPD leader Saskia Esken (part of the ruling coalition in Germany), said that Germany could indeed supply fighter aircraft to Ukraine. At the same time, Berlin is striving by all means not to become a party to the conflict, she added. Germany remains in close contact with the United States on the issues of arms supplies to Ukraine, she said.

It is important for Germany to make it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that "we reject Russian aggression," Esken said.

