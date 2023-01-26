Does Russia fear NATO fighter aircraft in Ukraine?

Moscow does not rule out that EU countries and the United States may soon decide to supply fighter jets to Kyiv.

This will not affect the course of the hostilities as Russia controls Ukraine's airspace, the head of the Russian delegation at military security and arms control talks in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov said, TASS reports.

Germany will not send warplanes to Ukraine

Germany has refused to send warplanes to Ukraine. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius agrees with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said that one should not send warplanes to Ukraine.

"The Chancellor has made this clear. I share this point of view,” Pistorius said.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Scholz refused to send combat aircraft to Kyiv. He also refused to send soldiers to Ukraine "both now and in the future." Olaf Scholz also promised that a no-fly zone over Ukraine would not be effected.

According to Politico, Ukrainian officials initiated discussions of a plan that involves the supplies of modern Western fighter jets to Kyiv. NATO's Baltic members were the first to have supported the plan.