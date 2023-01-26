World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Colonel Genera Andrey Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma Committee on Defence, said that there was no need to change the status of the special operation in Ukraine, RBC reports.

"Today there is no need for this [to change the status of the special operation]. The Americans used to supply weapons to the Afghans. Did we think back then that we were at war with the United States? No, we didn't. It is an internal matter of each country what to sell and to whom," the general said.

Earlier, Mikhail Sheremet, State Duma deputy from the Crimean region, said that Russia should consider changing the status of the special military operation due to the decision of the United States and Germany to supply tanks to the Ukrainian side.

According to the MP, changing the status of the special operation is an opportunity to put the country's economy on a war footing and use all resources to win.

Later, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin was not considering the idea to change the status of the military operation.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
