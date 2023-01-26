World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Germany makes historic decisions to supply Leopard tanks to Kyiv

World

The decision of the German government to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine is historically wrong, Sevim Dagdelen, Germany MP, a member of the Left Party said, RIA Novosti reports.

Germany makes historic decisions to supply Leopard tanks to Kyiv

According to the MP, such a decision was made under USA's pressure. Ukraine needs diplomacy, but not weapons, she said adding that arms supplies would only lead to more deaths.

The MP also said that according to public opinion polls the majority of German citizens opposed the supplies of tanks to Ukraine. According to Dagdalen, the decision could only meet the interests of the US defence industry as the United States would be able to supply its tanks to Germany.

"They [the Americans] are pushing us, the Germans, into this fire, into the frontline of this fire, especially regarding their own interests, supplying their own military-industrial products, and to have the situation that Germany and Russia, for good, have no relations at all. I mean, that was in the past. When you see the books of Brzezinski and so on, of many think tankers in the United States, it was always an aim by the United States elites to destroy the relationship between Germany and Russia," Sevim Dagdelen said.

Earlier, Jan Nolte, a member of the Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany Party, also condemned Germany's decision to ship Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. According to Nolte, this is just another step towards military escalation. Most German politicians do not know what is happening in Ukraine, he added.

Petr Ernilin
Dmitry Sudakov
