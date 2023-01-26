World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky now asks the West for fourth-generation fighter aircraft and long-range missiles

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky started asking NATO for fighter aircraft and long-range missiles.

In his address, which was published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Zelensky said that on January 25 he spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We must unblock the supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine. It is important for us to expand our cooperation in artillery. We must achieve the supplies of aircraft to Ukraine. This is a dream. And this is an objective," he said.

Kyiv can get anything but nuclear arms from the West

Earlier, Advisor to the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Yuriy Sak said that Kyiv could get anything from the West, except for nuclear weapons.

"They didn't want to give us heavy artillery, but then they gave it to us. They did not want to give us HIMARS systems, but then they gave them to us. They didn't want to give us tanks, now they give us tanks,” the official said.

Now Kyiv will try to make the West supply fourth-generation fighter jets from NATO countries.

On January 25, the US government decided to ship 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package. Washington will provide Kyiv with spare parts and equipment for tanks, as well as ammunition for them.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
