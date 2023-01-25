World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Germany's decision to ship Leopard tanks to Ukraine 'extremely dangerous'

World

The Russian Embassy in Germany said that Berlin's decision to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine was extremely dangerous.

Germany's decision to ship Leopard tanks to Ukraine 'extremely dangerous'

"This extremely dangerous decision takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation and contradicts the statements that German politicians have made about the unwillingness of the Federal Republic of Germany to get involved in it,” Russia's Ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechaev said.

In addition, the choice that Berlin has made means Germany's final refusal to recognise its historical responsibility to the Russian people for "terrible crimes that do not have a statute of limitations" committed during the Great Patriotic War.

According to Nechaev, Germany will consign to oblivion the path of post-war reconciliation between the Russian and German peoples.

Russia could thus once again see that Germany and its allies were not interested in a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

Earlier, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that Germany agreed to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany also agreed to approve their re-export from NATO partner countries. For the time being, it goes about a shipment of 14 Leopard tanks.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Railway freezer cars with hundreds of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers found near Hungary

Both the Ukrainian military command and the team of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky view the funeral issue as the most serious political question

Railway freezer cars with hundreds of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers found near Hungary
Estonia plays on Russia's nerves by closing the Gulf of Finland
Estonia plays on Russia's nerves by closing the Gulf of Finland
Russian General Staff: Sweden and Finland are a threat to Russia's military security
Massive arms supplies to Ukraine may mean Kyiv is losing conflict with Moscow
The Polish Project for a New Ukraine Guy Somerset Estonia plays on Russia's nerves by closing the Gulf of Finland Lyuba Lulko 2023: The haves versus the have nots Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russia has sufficient stocks of all types of weapons – Medvedev
Russia unveils consequences of US tank supplies to Ukraine
Japan fears Moscow may take advantage of Tokyo's vulnerability
Japan fears Moscow may take advantage of Tokyo's vulnerability
Last materials
Germany's decision to ship Leopard tanks to Ukraine 'extremely dangerous'
Russia will show tough response to NATO arms supplies to Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine prepare for massive counteroffensive near Zaporizhzhia
Russia prepares to entrap Vuhledar as Ukrainian forces lose first defence line
Russian T-90 tank much superior to Germany's Leopard, let alone USA's Abrams
Russia unveils consequences of US tank supplies to Ukraine
Zelensky 'Democracy' vs. American Democracy
Estonia plays on Russia's nerves by closing the Gulf of Finland
Russia has sufficient stocks of all types of weapons – Medvedev
Railway freezer cars with hundreds of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers found near Hungary
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy