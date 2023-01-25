Germany's decision to ship Leopard tanks to Ukraine 'extremely dangerous'

The Russian Embassy in Germany said that Berlin's decision to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine was extremely dangerous.

"This extremely dangerous decision takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation and contradicts the statements that German politicians have made about the unwillingness of the Federal Republic of Germany to get involved in it,” Russia's Ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechaev said.

In addition, the choice that Berlin has made means Germany's final refusal to recognise its historical responsibility to the Russian people for "terrible crimes that do not have a statute of limitations" committed during the Great Patriotic War.

According to Nechaev, Germany will consign to oblivion the path of post-war reconciliation between the Russian and German peoples.

Russia could thus once again see that Germany and its allies were not interested in a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

Earlier, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that Germany agreed to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany also agreed to approve their re-export from NATO partner countries. For the time being, it goes about a shipment of 14 Leopard tanks.