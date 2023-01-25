World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia will show tough response to NATO arms supplies to Ukraine

Russia is ready to show a tough response to the supplies of NATO weapons to Ukraine, State Duma deputy and head of the Russian delegation at the international talks in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to Gavrilov, Moscow will immediately respond if Washington and NATO countries supply Kyiv with weapons capable of striking cities deep inside the Russian territory.

"Don't say later that we didn't warn you,” Gavrilov concluded at a meeting of OSCE member states on issues of military security and arms control.

Earlier, Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army Karel Řehka said that in the event of a military conflict between NATO and Russia, the armies of the EU countries would need to carry out partial mobilisation of people and equipment.

