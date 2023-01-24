World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine offers Belarus to conclude non-aggression pact

World

The Ukrainian side offers Belarus to conclude a non-aggression pact, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting to discuss the socio-political situation in the country, BelTA news agency reports.

According to Lukashenko, the West still does not give up its plans for Belarus. Extremists and militants are being trained in Ukraine, he added.

"I don't know why the Ukrainians need it. On the one hand, they ask us not to fight with Ukraine under any circumstances, so that our troops do not move there. They propose signing a non-aggression pact. On the other hand, they prepare this explosive mixture and arm them,” Alexander Lukashenko added.

On January 23, Lukashenko said that the situation around Belarus was not easy. He particularly spoke about the military-political and economic situation. The same day, Lukashenko approved the decision to protect the state border of Belarus in airspace. The Belarusian authorities have never made such a decision before.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
