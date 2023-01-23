Kremlin says Russia can only care less whether US calls PMC Wagner criminal group

The fact that the United States of America recognised PMC Wagner a transnational criminal organisation makes no practical significance either for Russia or for the private military company itself, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

"I don't think that this is of practical importance either for our country or PMC Wagner,” Peskov said.

Earlier, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council, said that the White House would impose additional sanctions against PMC Wagner and declare it an international criminal organisation.

The US Department of Treasury qualifies the Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organisation. US Treasury will impose additional sanctions against the private military company and its support system "on several continents" next week, Kirby said.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner PMC, wrote an open letter to John Kirby.